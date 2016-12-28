Sensory safe zone provides refuge for families at Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – The bright lights, loud music and large crowds are a part of any spectacle at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, but for some they can cause severe anxiety.

That is why, for the second year, the facility opened up the sensory safe zone.

Melissa Martinson, client relations coordinator with PMI Entertainment, explains, “The sensory safe zone was set up to assist families who may have a loved one with a sensory processing disorder, could be on the autism spectrum.”

The idea is to have a place where families can go if they need a break from the action, instead of pacing the hallways or having to go sit in their car.

“This gives them somewhere safely to go, remain in the building, kind of collect their thoughts. We do have a closed circuit TV available that will be playing whichever event is going on,” Martinson adds.

Each event at the Resch Center brings with it a wide range of sights, sounds and smells, and all of those senses can cause a different reaction for a different person.

Martinson brought up some past events as examples. “It could be the fumes during a monster trucks event. It could be the fireworks or the special lighting during Disney On Ice. It could be the buzzer sounds during a hockey game or basketball game. All of those things can contribute.”

Families are allowed to spend as much time as they need in the sensory safe zone, but if they feel like they want to go back to their seats they can borrow ear muffs and sunglasses. Martinson says that can help with sensory input.

“They can stop by, grab a pair of those, and try to go back to their seats. Sometimes people remain down here for the rest of the performance. Sometimes people just need a short break, 10 or 15 minutes, to kind of collect themselves, talk through the issues, then they are able to return to their seats.”