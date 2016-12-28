Woman creates anti-stalking backpack kits for domestic violence shelter

By Published: Updated:
anti-stalking backpack kit

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) –  A former Xavier High School student is working with a local domestic violence shelter to help victims stop stalkers.

Maria Georgen saw firsthand how hard it was for her sister to prosecute a stalker. Through a $10,000 grant from Verizon’s Hope Line, she built 100 “Safety PACS” for Harbor House in Appleton. PACS stands for “Preventing And Confronting Stalking.”

Each backpack contains a cell phone, door jam, door alarm and personal alarm, audio recorder and other supplies to document incidents.

“Things that are inside those backpacks are invaluable, I mean women need these to document stalking and hopefully make themselves safe and empowered,” Georgen said.

It’s up to the shelter’s discretion to distribute these backpacks to victims.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s