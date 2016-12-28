Versace sued over alleged “secret code”

KRON4 Staff Published: Updated:
Versace store sign
(Photo: KRON)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Versace is being sued by a former employee for unfair business practices at their Livermore outlet store.

Christopher Sampino says during his training period, he was instructed by a manager to casually say “d-410” to alert coworkers when a black customer entered the store.

Sampino says he told the manager that he identifies as African American.

Sampino claims he was treated differently and not given proper training after he disclosed this information.

According to the lawsuit, he was fired after just two weeks because he didn’t “understand luxury.”

In court documents, Versace denied Sampino’s allegations and asked a judge to dismiss the case.

Our Media Generl sister station KRON-TV in San Francisco reached out to Versace for a statement but has not heard back yet.

A case status conference is scheduled for March.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s