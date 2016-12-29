After rescues, a reminder about ice safety

After almost a dozen anglers had to be rescued on Chequamegon Bay earlier this week, local, state and federal officials are reminding the public to stay safe on the ice.

Experts say ice on area waterways isn’t near as thick as it usually is this time of year because of the mild start to winter, so anyone thinking of going out on the ice should be extra careful.

The state Department of Natural Resources doesn’t monitor ice conditions, so it’s up to the winter enthusiasts’ discretion.

If you plan to venture out on the ice at any time this winter, here are a few things to remember:

Always dress for the temperature of the water. Carry a life jacket with you at all times. Bring ice picks or screwdrivers with you.

“It gives you a way to pull yourself out of the ice, and the reason for that is you can get out of the water and you can reduce the result of hypothermia. The water will suck the heat out of your body very quickly,” Christopher Groth of the DNR said.

Always check the ice conditions before you go. The thickness of the ice can change within hours or within a short walking distance.

“What may be there 24 hours ago supported the vehicle, 24 hours ago later it didn’t. And so when you do those, yeah, it’s two, four, but it may be zero out there. and that’s where people get themselves in trouble. The best situation is… that spud bar, knowing the exact thickness of where you’re at. That’s the best way to keep you out of trouble,” Groth said.

The DNR also wants to remind people to never go out alone and make sure someone knows your location at all times, so if you need help emergency personnel can find you faster.