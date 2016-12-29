Buying pets online

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – During the Christmas season, when a lot of people are looking for new pets, the Oshkosh Humane Society is urging people to do their homework before buying a pet online, especially from online classifieds sites like Craigslist.

The shelter is seeing more people turn over their pets, many with a case of buyer’s remorse.

“I think the convenience is what attracts people,” Cari Tetzlaff, admissions manager for the humane society, said. “Not a lot of information is available and not a good fit is made when people get them online.”

That’s when cats and dogs end u at shelters like the Oshkosh Humane Society, often after being in multiple homes.

“We did have a recent dog, just as an example, his name was Oreo Blizzard, a little French bulldog. He came to us just a few weeks ago. He was re-homed four times in the last couple months and a variety of online sites.”

That’s generally not what the person looking to find a new home for a pet wants.

“I think a lot of people want to find a permanent home and would be surprised to know they go from place to place.”

While it’s not illegal to sell cats and dogs online, it can lead them to being re-homed several times.

“I think most of the cases we are seeing is just inappropriate matches. Sometimes animals are completely misrepresented. They might have a behavior problem that’s not disclosed to the person purchasing the animal,” Tetzlaff said.

The Oshkosh Humane Society says if you’re thinking about buying an animal online, make sure you ask lots of questions and have plenty of time to interact with it.

If you don’t get answers to your questions, think twice before buying.