Christmas Tree Recycling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Christmas is over and some people are wondering what to do with their Christmas trees as they think about taking off the ornaments.

When the holiday season ends, real trees don’t have to go to waste.

Instead of putting a Christmas tree on the curb, there are other ways you people can recycle it.

Spencer Lecapitaine of Appleton spent Thursday driving around his neighborhood collecting Christmas trees.

About 20 years ago, the City of Appleton realized it could better use its resources if people dropped off their trees at its yard waste site instead of having crews pick them up.

“That labor and equipment could be used to do other things like patching streets, pruning trees,” said Paula Vandehey, Appleton’s director of public works. “The idea was if we could find a way to give people an incentive to bring the Christmas trees to us we could mulch them and chip them for using in our parks.”

The city gives a certificate for a sapling for each tree turned in by an Appleton resident.

Last year it gave out about 1,000.

Lecapitaine goes around his neighborhood and collected more than 100 trees last year.

“People pay from $20 to $50 for a Christmas tree, throw it on the curb and there it sits, so I collect it, then I’ll take the sapling and bring it out to my grandpa’s hunting land in Shiocton and plant the sapling,” Lecapitaine said.

Another way to recycle is to bring the tree to the NEW Zoo.

“Some of our animals really like to kill them. They beat them up, especially like the deer species, like the elk and the deer,” senior zookeeper Jessica Hutjens said. “Last year we had quite a few trees donated, and it kept the bull elk busy for quite a bit of winter.”

People who want to put their Christmas tree at the curb should check with their city to see if there are any restrictions and when collection will take place.

Appleton residents who wish to drop off their tree in return for a sapling can do so between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Friday through Monday at 2625 E. Glendale Ave. in Appleton, January 6 through January 23.

People who wish to bring their tree to the NEW Zoo should call the zoo at 920-434-7841 before doing so to coordinate with the animal education department. Trees need to be dropped off at the back of the zoo.