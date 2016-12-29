DNR removes wording saying humans cause climate change

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The state Department of Natural Resources has quietly removed language from its website that said humans and greenhouse gases are the main cause of climate change.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2il6UkM ) the website now says the cause of climate change is debatable. Gone are sentences attributing global warming to human activities and rising carbon dioxide levels.

DNR spokesman James Dick says the new wording reflects the agency’s position on the topic and that climate change causes are still being debated and researched.

The vast majority of scientists agree burning fossil fuels has increased greenhouse gases and caused warming. A 2014 United Nations report found human influence on climate is clear.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker controls the DNR. He has been critical of President Barack Obama’s climate change initiatives.

NEW TEXT: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/greatlakes/climatechange.html

OLD TEXT: https://web.archive.org/web/20161030222446/http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/greatlakes/climatechange.html

 

