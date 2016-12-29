Green Bay hit-and-run suspect bound over for trial

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay has been bound over for trial.

Juan Zuniga, 32, appeared in a Brown County court room Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Zuniga to move forward and scheduled an Arraignment hearing for Feb. 6.

Zuniga is charged with Hit and Run Involving Death for the Dec. 7 crash that killed Michael DeGrave.

Investigators say DeGrave’s car was found about 100 yards off I-43, just south of East Mason St.

The car had damage to its rear bumper and trunk, which included a red paint transfer from a different vehicle.

Officers also discovered a series of letters and numbers etched into the bumper from contact with the red vehicle, later traced to Zuniga.

In the criminal complaint, Zuniga told a friend that he hit DeGrave’s car but decided to run from the scene because he “didn’t have insurance.”

Court records show a charge of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer has been added to the criminal complaint.