Green Bay Police arrest 3 men for rash of armed robberies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police have arrested three people in connection to a rash of armed robberies at gas stations in the city.

Police say the suspects, two aged 18 years and one aged 19 years, are responsible for the following robberies and a theft:

12/11/2016 – Armed Robbery of U-Pump at 1233 Velp Avenue

12/13/2016 – Armed Robbery of the Cenex at 601 N. Military Avenue

12/17/2016 – Armed Robbery of the Grand Central Station at 2145 University Avenue

12/17/2016 – Theft from the Lombardi Express at 1828 S. Ashland Avenue

12/20/2016 – Armed Robbery of the Grand Central Station at 2145 University Avenue

12/27/2016 – Armed Robbery of the Pit Row Shell Station at 2590 University Avenue

The suspects have been identified as:

Dujuan Vales, 18, Green Bay

Effraim Bowers, 19, Green Bay

Hunter Haupt, 18, Green Bay

(No photo available at time of publication.)

Police noticed similarities in all six crimes: a suspect would enter the store wearing a ski mask, pull a gun and demand money, and leave in a getaway car waiting on a nearby street.

“Members of the Detective Division have been working tirelessly on these robberies over the past several weeks in conjunction with numerous patrol officers and community police officers,” reads a statement from the Green Bay Police Department. “Our agency has been actively pursuing leads, gathering evidence, and conducting interviews. We are confident that the 3 individuals named below were all actively involved in these incidents and are therefore requesting charges through the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.”

The crimes remain under investigation.

Armed Robbery is a felony with a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.