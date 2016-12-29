Local mom faces charges after teen passes out from doing drugs in her home

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) — A local mom is facing charges after a teenager passed out from doing drugs in her home.

Fifty-three-year-old Suzanne Graham appeared in court Thursday for a drug emergency that happened at her home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Graham’s 15-year-old son and his 14-year-old friend were smoking pot at her Allouez home.

Graham’s son told investigators that his friend supplied the marijuana, but that his mother knew about them smoking it upstairs.

Graham admitted she could smell marijuana coming from her son’s room. When she told him it “smelled like pot,” he told her they were done smoking marijuana.

But about 20-30 minutes after the teenagers finished smoking the pot, the teenage girl passed out and stopped breathing.

Graham’s son said his mom called 911 and started doing chest compressions on the teenage girl until help arrived. Emergency personnel were able to get the 14-year-old breathing again and took her away in an ambulance.

After that, Graham agreed to let investigators search the house. In the criminal complaint, it said investigators found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her son’s room and her room.

When asked about her son’s illegal activity, Graham said, “she lets her son smoke marijuana with his friends at the house because she’s given up on arguing with him.”

Her son said he’s been smoking marijuana since he was in 8th grade and does it at home once a week.

Graham also said she gave her son some marijuana about two years ago for mowing the lawn.

Graham said she hasn’t gotten rid of his drug paraphernalia because he would “throw a tantrum and start destroying things.”

Graham is out on a $1,000 signature bond but is expected to be back in court in two weeks.