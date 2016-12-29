Marinette County authorities looking for missing woman

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 52-year-old Linda Nickel, who left home in the Town of Stephenson and hasn’t returned.

Nickel was last seen Tuesday night around 9 o’clock in Neenah. She may be headed for Milwaukee.

She’s a white woman, 5’2″ tall, 200 pounds. She has brown hair, medium length, and blue eyes.

She’s driving a 2015-model black Dodge Ram four-door 4×4 with Wisconsin truck plate EE9271. It has distinctive Lithia mud flaps.

The sheriff’s office says her family is concerned for Nickel’s welfare.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call local authorities or contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 732-7627. You can also call Marinette County Crime Stoppers toll-free, 1-800-427-5857 or text 274637 with the word “Marinette” followed by the information.

