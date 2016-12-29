Oconto County D.A. releases teen involved in fatal fight

CHASE, Wis. (WBAY) – A 17-year-old boy from Oconto County was released from jail Wednesday, eleven days after he was arrested for a man’s death in the Town of Chase.

The district attorney says Devon Tucker was defending himself when he punched Jason Fotopoulos, causing Fotopoulos to fall and strike his head.

A report from the district attorney makes it clear Fotopoulos was the instigator in the December 17 fight. Witnesses say the 36-year-old used racially inappropriate language towards the boy on Thanksgiving and again on Dec. 17.

While Tucker was bringing wood into his grandfather’s house, Fotopoulos, who’d had a beer and two mixed drinks, grabbed him on the porch and pushed him, knocking the teen to the ground. Witnesses say Fotopoulos “was pushing, poking and swinging at Tucker” while Tucker was repeatedly telling him to go home. Tucker also knocked Fotopoulos to the ground, and he got up and continued the fight, grabbing Tucker’s jacket and grabbing his crotch, when Tucker punched him a second time.

Fotopoulos fell against a trailer Tucker was using to haul the wood, and this time Fotopoulos did not get up. When the grandfather realized Fotopoulos was having trouble breathing, Tucker tried dragging him into the house. He began CPR and 911 was called.

An autopsy showed Fotopoulos died from a blunt force blow to the base of the brain, causing bleeding of the brain and upper spinal cord.

The D.A. says an ordinary person wouldn’t suspect Fotopoulos was seriously injured, and there was not a significant delay between Tucker punching Fotopoulos and trying to render aid.

The district attorney says he’ll make a final decision on whether to charge Tucker when the autopsy report is completed in three to four months.