Protesters look to halt “Back Forty” mine

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) – One day after Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality approves two permits for the controversial Back Forty Mine Project, Menominee Tribal members take to the streets to protest.

Aquila Resources, Inc. wants to build an open-pit to mine materials near the Menominee River.

MDEQ approved the company’s applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit (Mining Permit), and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.

“These decisions come after comprehensive and detailed reviews of the applications and careful consideration of the comments received throughout the review process,” reads a statement from MDEQ.

Protesters feel their voices weren’t heard, but promise to make them heard now.

“Completely unacceptable,” says protester Carissa Peters. “And it’s not just for us as [Native American] peoples, this is for people everywhere – unacceptable.”

Aquila still needs to obtain a National Pollution Elimination System permit and a permit for wetland impacts.

The group Protectors of the Menominee River says they have to raise money to even consider appealing the permits.

Guy Reiter is with the Protectors of the Menominee River and says this fight is for more than the environment.

“To me it’s no different than if a mine was put in the Garden of Eden,” he says about the proposal. “Then ask the Christians to put into a paragraph or submit comments to us of why it’s important.”

“The birth of what I am, the birth of what my son is, the birth of what my ancestors are – that goes away,” says Peters. “That’s what’s important to us.”

Thursday, Aquila Resources praised MDEQ’s decision saying. In a statement, company CEO Barry Hildred said:

“We would like to commend the State of Michigan for its efforts in completing the permitting process in a rigorous and transparent manner. We believe that their decision to grant final permits reflects Michigan’s commitment to responsible and sustainable resource development that benefits all stakeholders.”

An appeal to the permits has to be filed within 60 days. Reiter says it isn’t clear if the Menominee Tribe will decide to appeal, but promises in the meantime to keep protesting the Back Forty Mine Project.