Salvation Army of the Fox Cities might come up short on Red Kettle Campaign

For the first time in 14 years the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities is in danger of coming up short in it’s Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

The charity is citing different reasons why.

While the bell ringers are gone. and the kettles are put away for the season– The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities, still hopes people will donate.

Right now, they’re facing a $150,000 shortfall– on it’s campaign goal of 1.25 million.

“Our red kettles have been very very strong this year, as always, so those are looking good, but we’re falling short in other areas,” said Robb Waugus, Development Director for the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.

This includes donations anticipated from a direct mail campaign, and year end contributions–some of which are given online.

Other Salvation Army chapters too, are a bit short.

In Fond du Lac County the goal was recently raised to provide funding for a new warming shelter.

Connie Millard is the Community Resource Development Director for the Salvation Army of Fond du Lac County.

She said,”We are seeing, we estimate we are at 98 percent of goal, and so about 25 hundred to three thousand dollars will put us right at goal, and you know, we’re really really hopeful.”

In the Fox Cities a number of corporate match days have helped donations at the kettle.

Still– any shortfall could hurt programs a number of people depend on.

“As with any organization, we have to evaluate where we’re at once the campaign is done. If the campaign falls short we may need to take a look at areas where we can reduce cost at,” said Waugus.

Officially the Red Kettle Campaign runs thru New Years Eve.

Depending on the response over the next few days a decision will be made on whether an extension is necessary.