Second Velp Avenue meeting scheduled for Jan. 25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The City of Green Bay announced the second of three meetings for public input on redeveloping a section of Velp Avenue.

The meeting is scheduled Wednesday, January 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

The kickoff meeting was held back in August, which introduced community members to the planning process.

The section up for discussion is between Military Avenue and Atkinson Drive. That area has historically been a mix of commercial, industrial and residential uses.

The meeting with feature a presentation followed by discussion and exercises to help gather information about what people would like to see happen with the area.