Sheboygan Falls home and garage sustain “significant damage” in fire

By Published:
MGN/Online
MGN/Online

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) – No one was hurt in a garage and house fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls Wednesday.

At about 5:13 p.m., the Town of Sheboygan Falls and Johnsonville Fire Departments responded to N5598 County Highway M for a report of a garage fire. After hearing flames were showing, they called in mutual aid from surrounding communities.

The Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department says crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames spreading from the garage to the house.

The lone resident of the home and a dog escaped without injury.

The fire department says the blaze was under control by about 5:52 p.m.

There was “significant damage” to the garage and part of the home, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

