Sturgeon Bay’s Michigan Street Bridge to close for beam repairs

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay will close Tuesday, Jan. 3 for repairs to beams damaged by a semi towing a backhoe.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge closure will impact vehicle, marine, and pedestrian traffic.

In April, the semi hit multiple overhead support beams on the bridge. The closure is necessary to repair damage from that strike.

Detour signs will direct traffic to the Maple/Oregon Street Bridge. The Bayview Bridge is another alternate route.

The repairs will cost an estimated $200,000, according to the DOT.

“The driver of the semi towing the backhoe which struck the bridge is responsible for all repair costs,” reads a statement from the agency.

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Jan. 20, 2017.

 

 

 

