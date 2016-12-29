“Terrorist Threat” charge filed against man who prompted mall evacuation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WBAY) – A felony charge has been filed in Outagamie County against a man who prompted an evacuation of the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.

Online court records list a charge of “Make Terrorist Threats” filed against Christopher C. Hawkins. The charge has a modifier of “Use of a Dangerous Weapon.” A criminal warrant was issued on Dec. 28.

Hawkins is currently being held on a weapons charge in the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis following his arrest on Wednesday.

The Outagamie County district attorney is working on Hawkins’s extradition back to Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Grand Chute Police said they received a call from a person who said Hawkins was sitting in a car in the Fox River Mall parking lot with a gun and had threatened to start shooting. The caller asked police to check on his welfare.

Police started to search the parking lot while also shutting down the mall, evacuating the people inside. However, there was no sign of Hawkins.

A statewide notification went out to law enforcement, calling Hawkins an active threat to public safety. Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Investigators got a ping off Hawkins’s phone in the western part of Wisconsin. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Minnesota.

“Once we realized he crossed the border over to Minnesota, we reached out to the local FBI office in Green Bay, requested some assistance in taking him into custody. They ran with it, and were able to locate him in a parking lot of a business in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and were able to take him into custody without incident,” Grand Chute Officer Travis Waas said.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this developing story.