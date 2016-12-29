Visitation suspended due to inmate illness at Oshkosh Correctional

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Visitation has been suspended at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution due to a spike in illness among inmates.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says the suspension is temporary.

“Oshkosh has limited inmate movement throughout the institution to minimize contact between inmates and allow inmates to recover before resuming normal operations as part of DOC’s efforts to mitigate the spread of illness,” reads a statement from Tristan Cook of the DOC.

Cook did not specify what type of illness was going around the prison.