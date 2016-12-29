‘Wrong-way Driver’ warning system launches in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – This week we reported on a drunk driver going 70 miles per hour the wrong way on Interstate 41 before he was stopped by a Brown County deputy.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation launched a new system Thursday to warn drivers in the Milwaukee area of a wrong-way driver.

Monitors were installed earlier this year on off-ramps to help detect vehicles entering the highway from the wrong direction.

When a wrong-way driver is detected or reported on the freeway, the state traffic operations center will be notified and a warning message will appear on electronic signs along the highway: “Wrong Way Driver Reported. Use Caution.”

If after ten minutes the driver isn’t found, the warning messages will come down.