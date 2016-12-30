American Foods Group purchases second building in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Cadillac Square building across the street from American Foods Group in downtown Green Bay has a “sold” sign out in front. Downtown Green Bay Inc. says the new owner is American Foods Group.

According to Downtown Green Bay, the company purchased the building on South Washington Street across from its corporate offices to expand its Information Technology (IT) department.

American Foods Group is the nation’s fifth-largest beef processor and employs more than 4,000 people, according to the company’s website. It also runs a private fleet of refrigerated tractor-trailers, America’s Service Line, with its logistics office based in Green Bay.