Ask the Expert: Green Bay Vein Center – December 30

Dr. James Kemmerling describes new technology for vein treatment that doesn’t require surgery and has immediate recovery (you only need a Band-Aid).

Green Bay Vein Center is the only clinic in Green Bay dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of vein disease.

Call for your Free Vein Screening to evaluate the health of your veins.

Our treatments are completed in the office with a rapid recovery anticipated.

If you have venous disease, it will progress….we can help!

670 Cormier Road

Green Bay, WI 54304

GBVein.com

(844) 436-3198

(920) 965-1008