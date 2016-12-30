Bars and restaurants prepare for busy holiday and sports filled weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY)– Whether you are planning for a big sports filled weekend or a New Year’s Eve celebration, it’s going to be a busy weekend for local bars and restaurants.

“My vendors know one thing, you cannot overstock me,” said Jerry Watson, owner of Stadium View.

Watson said with the sports filled weekend ahead, it’s a good time to be a bar and restaurant owner

“We are sort of a fun place to watch the game,” said Watson.

But if you want a spot for any and all festivities at stadium view this weekend, you better get there early because there are no reservations.

“The phone rings off the hook early in the morning and they all get the same story. If you want a seat and a table, get in here early enough so you can have a seat and a table, but if you get in here at 5:30-6 p.m. you might not get a seat, let alone a table,” said Watson.

However, if you would like some concrete plans this weekend, Hagemeister Park is taking reservations.

“I know we have over 150 already,” said Curt Cornell, Hagemeister Park’s general manager. “We kind of know with our business what we need, but we will definitely be fully staffed and ready.”

Plus they’ve got specials planned throughout the weekend for the big Packers game on Sunday and even the Badgers game on Monday.

“Wing specials and stuff like that,” said Cornell. “More geared for bar and football games so that should be really good too.”