Buses aren’t an option for rides home this New Year’s Eve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – People planning on partying this New Year’s Eve should be ready for fewer options for free rides home in Green Bay.

More than 300 people took advantage of city buses giving free rides last New Year’s Eve. This year they’ll find the bus terminal quiet and they’ll have to find another way to get around if they plan on being safe.

At Bourbon Street Bar, you’ll find a “SafeRide” home this New Year’s Eve.

“In this business we tend to get very close to our customers. They become good families, and almost like family members, and we don’t want to see anyone getting hurt or going to jail,” Susan Robinson said.

Robinson owns Bourbon Street and is president of the Brown County Tavern League.

The league has offered the SafeRide program for more than a decade now, and she says plenty of people use it.

“I believe we gave away 11,000 rides last year here in Brown County. Throughout the state, huge numbers,” Robinson said.

The numbers weren’t adding up for Green Bay Metro Transit, though.

Miller Lite paid to have Green Bay buses give partiers free rides the last three years, but not this year.

Green Bay Metro Transit hopes people don’t find themselves waiting for buses that aren’t coming. City buses will finish their routes around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate we don’t have it this year. Good thing there are other options,” Metro transportation supervisor April Herlache said.

Options like the Tavern League’s SafeRide program, local cab companies, or ride-share services like Uber and Lyft.

Robinson says there’s always an option to get home safely.

“I think there’s plenty of cab service out there, especially now with Uber and Lyft getting involved and that. Anybody who needs to get home safely, I don’t think they have an excuse, they should be able to,” she said. “I always love the idea of picking a designated driver for New Year’s Eve, just because the cabs do get backed up.”

. The city says it would like to bring the program back if Miller-Coors — or another sponsor — decides to do it. We reached out to Miller-Coors but didn’t get a response.