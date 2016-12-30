City Council holds special meeting Tuesday over mayor’s Colburn Pool veto

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay City Council scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, January 3, where the council could override the first mayoral veto since 1979.

Mayor Jim Schmitt vetoed a City Council-approved plan to use bonding to cover the pool construction.

The mayor issued a statement after the veto: “I have always supported a neighborhood aquatic facility using $3.5 million dollars of taxpayer money. However, the additional bonding and operating costs the Council approved on December 20 are not necessary, nor fiscally responsible at this time.”

Colburn Park has the only Olympic-size pool in the city, but it is old and leaking, and was becoming too costly to maintain. The lowest bid for a new pool still came in $2.3 million higher than what the city had pledged and private donors had raised. The Finance Committee recommended using bonds over raising taxes or fees, and the council agreed.

Supporters of the Colburn Park Pool project need to sway one city council member to change their vote to “yes” to override the veto.

The city council would have discussed the veto at its meeting on Jan. 16, but Alderman Chris Wery asked the council president for a special meeting.

Wery told Action 2 News this week, “I firmly believe this veto is going to be overridden because you’ll have some of the aldermen who might have voted against the project who feel strongly that the mayor shouldn’t be overriding council and they’ll join us and we’ll override this and just keep moving.”