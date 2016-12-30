Governors wager bratwursts and donuts on the Cotton Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s the Badgers versus the Broncos in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, and it’s cheese and bratwursts versus beer and doughnuts.

The governors of Wisconsin and Michigan placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the game.

Since Western Michigan University is in Kalamazoo, Gov. Rick Snyder is offering products from Kalamazoo’s Arcadia Brewing Company and Sweetwater’s Donut Mill.

A statement from Gov. Scott Walker’s office says the governor is wagering cheese and bratwursts, two Wisconsin staples. He doesn’t specify the types of cheese and brats — perhaps indicating his confidence that he won’t have to pay up.

“The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated — thus far — I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!” the governor said.

The Cotton Bowl starts at noon Central Time and airs on ESPN.