Green Bay ringing in 2017 with Lucky the Llama, fireworks, much more

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Downtown Green Bay will ring in 2017 with fireworks, music, roller skating, horse drawn wagon rides … and the return of Lucky the Llama.

The 26th Annual U.S. Bank Eve starts Saturday (Dec. 31) afternoon and goes into the New Year.

The event is billed as a “free, fun, family celebration.” There are many events, and you can click here to find a full list of times and locations.

One of the biggest draws will be Lucky the Llama, who was introduced to the proceedings in 2015.

The llama comes from a farm in Kewaunee. As legend goes, he brings good luck.

Lucky will appear in downtown Green Bay right before the fireworks show, which should start at 9 p.m.

U.S. Bank Eve is run in partnership with the Green Bay YMCA.

 

