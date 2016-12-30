How to Get to Detroit for the Packers vs. Lions Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The Packers are hoping to clinch the NFC North division title Sunday night.

For many fans, the game feels like a playoff game.

Many fans are trying to find a way to see the Packers take the field against the Lions.

The game is not at Lambeau Field, so fans who want to see the Packers in action will have to travel to Detroit.

“Packer fans travel really well so they’re going to make their noise over there,” Travis Loftus, manager at Ticket King, said.

That means ticket resellers like Ticket King in Green Bay have been busy this week.

They only have a handful of tickets left and start at $200.

“We’ve had a lot of interest of people from the Green Bay area looking to go over to Detroit since it’s such a close destination,” said Loftus.

Tickets on sites like StubHub and the NFL Ticket Exchange ranged from $140 to more than $5,000 Friday.

Before fans can take a seat in Ford Field, they have to get to Detroit.

GasBuddy estimates the roughly 8 hour drive will cost about $75 in gas.

If fans choose to fly, a nonstop flight will cost about $700.

Hotels are another expense and many near the field are sold out.

The closest available hotel is about $350 per night, though farther hotels start at $55 per night.

In Green Bay, local ticket companies said this is just the beginning.

“Sunday night, come in here Monday, the phones are going to be going crazy,” Loftus said. “We have tickets starting at $145, believe it or not, for a playoff game compared to this game in Detroit.”