In 2017, prison times for repeat drunk driving offenses increase

WISCONSIN (WBAY) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, people who still drink and drive face longer prison times.

Effective January 1, a state law makes a fourth offense OWI a felony. Right now it’s only a felony if it happens within 5 years of a previous offense, otherwise it’s a misdemeanor.

While Wisconsin is well-known for having the weakest drunk driving laws in the country, lawmakers argue it’s the repeat offenders they’re most concerned with — a big reason for this latest law change.

We pulled statistics from the state Department of Transportation to see how many in a given year are caught for a fourth OWI offense.

We found in just a one-year period, 986 people across Wisconsin were convicted of fourth-offense OWI. The five-year average is 1,064.

That’s still lower than first-, second-, and third-time offenders, but prosecutors and law enforcement agree that’s still an incredibly high number of drunk drivers stopped on the road.

They hope the threat of that fourth offense becoming a felony and sending you to prison will make a difference.

“One thousand, to the average person, that should be phenomenal. Unfortunately in law enforcement we get to see both sides of the spectrum, so I guess I’m grateful that we haven’t had 1,000 deaths related to OWI offenses. The sad thing is in the state of Wisconsin, we had almost 24,000 convictions of OWI offenses last year,” Sgt. Dan Dierich of the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Maximum penalties for a fifth OWI and higher also increase to five years in prison or more, depending on the offense.

While many counties barely see a dozen offenders reaching a fourth OWI, there are three that far exceed that: Milwaukee, Dane and Brown counties.

With so much focus on OWI task forces in Brown County especially, we also took a closer look at fourth-time offenses in the Green Bay area. We found a large number of drunk drivers in the county have been receive misdemeanors because of the way the law was written. We’ll tell you how many, and why even the district attorney calls it alarming, on Action 2 News at Five.

Wisconsin is still the only state to consider first-offense OWI a traffic offense, not a crime, unless a child is in the car or someone is injured.