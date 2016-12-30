Mile of Music New Year’s Encore Eve to be “unique”

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s time to ring in the New Year and you can do that with 800 to 1000 friends while listening to original Americana music.

The Mile of Music New Year’s Encore Eve has followed the summer show every year since Mile of Music was created in 2013.

“It seemed like a neat thing to add in every year, the way we could bring bands back that were much talked about during the festival and that’s what it’s become,” said Mile of Music Director Dave Willems.

The show is headlined by singer-songwriter LoLo who’s written and been featured in songs for Panic! at the Disco.

Also playing is J-Council, Lex Allen, Farewell Milwaukee, and The Traveling Suitcase.

“Just to talk about new music and bands that you don’t know that you should,” said Willems.

Kaukauna’s J-Council sings with their soul.

They’ve received calls from outside of the state because of Mile’s scene and they hope you make it out to witness that scene.

“It’s going to be unique, eclectic groups of bands so you kind of get to see different styles that were all at mile but all in one room one night big stage big sound,” said J-Council’s Vocalist Jon Wheelock.

The music will starts Saturday night at 7:30 PM and runs until about 1 AM.