Packers name Fan Hall of Fame finalists, voting starts Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The sports team with the greatest fans in the world has narrowed its list of the greatest of the great to 10 finalists. The Green Bay Packers will induct one of those 10 into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

The finalists include six fans from Wisconsin — none from Northeastern Wisconsin — and one each from Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and South Dakota.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, fans can vote for their favorite online or at Lambeau Field’s guest relations desk in the atrium.

The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

LaNore Anderson – Thorp, Wis.

Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo, Wis.

Frank Lamping – Union Grove, Wis.

George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.

John Powers – Savage, Minn.

Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa, Wis.

Terry Schwefel – Watertown, Wis.

Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.

Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse, Wis.

Details about each finalist and a link for voting will appear on the Packers Fan Hall of Fame web page on Sunday (click here).

Packers fans could be nominated by themselves, a relative or friend, with an essay explaining why they deserve the recognition.

The honoree will be decided by public vote, votes from past honorees, and by a Packers committee.

Besides the honor of joining the Hall of Fame, the honoree will receive four club seat tickets to a Packers home game and a road trip for two to a Packers away game next season, a $500 gift certificate for the Packers Pro Shop, and other prizes.

People who vote will be entered in a drawing to win Packers merchandise.

The deadline to vote is midnight on January 31. The honoree will be announced in late February.