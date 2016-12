MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) – A police dog was on the nose with a recent traffic stop.

Police pulled over a vehicle Thursday night, and K9 officer Athos alerted that he smelled something.

A search found a significant amount of crystal meth; a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes and needles; and prescription drugs that didn’t belong to the car’s occupants.

The Menasha Police Department says two men are jailed facing a variety of charges.