Two Rivers, Wis. (WBAY) – A fire in two rivers has put a family out of their home this weekend. Fire officials say it happened just after 7 p.m Friday night on the 2500 block of Adams Street in Two Rivers.

Luckily no one was hurt but two cats on the second floor died in the fire. Officials say there was an estimated loss of 40-thousand dollars.

The fire stayed on the second floor of the duplex. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.