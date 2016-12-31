Finding new purpose in New Year’s resolutions

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – With the new year just hours away, many people were taking a closer look at their resolutions, hoping to bring positivity, passion and purpose to the new year.

Veteran, author and motivational speaker Aaron Hunnel spent his New Year’s Eve at a book signing, hoping to help others ring in the new year with a sense of purpose and a goal to work toward.

“It’s about the process,” Hunnel said. “It’s about doing things that are important to you right off the bat, things that you find of value, and taking the action to achieve those goals along the way.”

Hunnel’s wife, Marissa, says her future goals go beyond just the start of the year.

“Refocusing goals, I would say. Moving forward, and having the New Year to start fresh on those goals,” she said.

Others say they’re inspired by Aaron’s positive attitude, hoping to capture some in 2017.

“My New Year’s resolution is to be a little more positive throughout the year. I do have that tendency to focus on the negative and try to fix problems all the time, which doesn’t allow me to see all the greatness that is out there,” said Jeremy Schapiro, owner of Fleet Feet Sports.

“When people are moving in the same direction, it’s contagious. It makes you want to do something more with your life,” Aaron Hunnel said. “And that’s what we should be doing is inspiring each other to make the most out of our lives, because we only get one.”