Green Bay German Shepherd Rescue could get more grant money with your help

A local German shepherd rescue organization is in the running for a chance to win an additional $25,000, but they need the public’s help to do it.

Petco foundation hosted a ‘Holiday Wishes’ contest where pet adoption organizations got to showcase their animal rescue stories.

One of the stories selected by Petco was submitted by Amber and Nic Marzahl. Their story is about their rescue dog Duke and how it helped Nic deal with his PTSD once he got back from Iraq.

Because of the Marzahl’s, Petco has already given the organization a grant worth $25,000, but there is still time to win more money for The White Paws German Shepherd Rescue in Green Bay. The people’s choice awards voting doesn’t end until midnight on Saturday.

Click here if you would like to vote for White Paws German Shepherd Rescue or read Duke’s story.

The voting ends at midnight on Saturday.