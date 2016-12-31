Locals welcome 2017 with New Year’s Eve festivities in Green Bay

It may be the last day of 2016, but people in downtown Green Bay are enjoying every last minute of it as they gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Crews have been preparing for the 15 minute fireworks show all day, setting up about 500 shells. The fireworks show starts around 9 p.m. Saturday night, after Lucky Llama crosses the Main Street Bridge at 8:40 p.m.

At the Neville Museum, families spent the day taking in exhibits, playing with Legos and looking back at 2016.

“It’s been a great year. It’s been filled with lots of fun with our children and lots of fun with our family,” said Melissa Jungwirth. “I will miss all of those memories, but obviously a new year is coming so we will look forward to many new memories that we’re going to make in 2017.”

“2016 represented to me a lot of confusion, a lot of separation when it comes to our society and our politics,” said Robert Conlon.

“I hope that 2017 brings lots of new fun and adventure,” said Sheen Peters. “Hopefully a new generation in politics and hopefully the world becomes a better place this year.”