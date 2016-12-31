Man dies in overnight rollover crash in Outagamie County

Officials are still investigating a rollover crash that killed a 21-year-old man.

Cicero, Wis. (WBAY) – A 21-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his SUV early Saturday morning, according to the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were dispatched to a roll over on County Highway X, north of Cicero Road in the Town of Cicero.

According to the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old driver ended up in a ditch after his SUV rolled over.

The crash is still being investigated. The Outagamie Sheriff’s Office Department was assisted on scene by the Nichols Fire Department and Black Creek Rescue.

 

