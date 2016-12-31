Police: Woman smashes beer bottle over another in Manitowoc

Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) – A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting another woman with a beer bottle that sent her to the hospital.

Manitowoc Police said this happened at 1:40 a.m outside the Scorpion Bar on 8th Street. The say the incident was a physical struggle between the two women, both 28 years old.

Officials say one woman smashed a beer bottle over the other woman’s forehead and did it repeatedly until a friend ran over and drew attention away from the victim.

The woman hurt by the beer bottle was taken to a hospital and had severe lacerations to her forehead and face.

Police say the woman who allegedly used the beer bottle to hurt the woman was arrested and booked into the Manitowoc County Jail and is being held on three felony charges. The charges include mayhem, neglect handling of a dangerous weapon, and aggravated battery.

The Manitowoc Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call 920-686-6551 and provide details about what they saw.