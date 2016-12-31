The Children’s Museum helps kids ring in the New Year Saturday

Families with young children rang in the New Year at the Children’s Museum in Green Bay Saturday.

The Kid’s Rockin’ Eve event is for families who want to celebrate together, but aren’t able to stay up late.

Some of the activities at the event include educational activities, such as learning how other countries ring in the New Year.

“You’re able to make your party hats, horns and noisemakers and take them home with you,” said Heather Heil, event specialist at the Children’s Museum. “

Heil said this event is one of the museum’s biggest events of the year.