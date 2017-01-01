31st Annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Plunge

JACKSONPORT, Wis. — About 700 people took the polar plunge in Jacksonport this New Year’s Day proving this three-decade long tradition is going strong.

“You know, it’s just amazing,” says plunge founder and Jacksonport Polar Bear Club President, J.R. Jarosh.

“You know, I guess you can set the conditions right, the music is fun, it’s a great energy here on the beach,” he said.

Great energy and mild weather leading to slushy waters, not ice at Lakeside Park.

For 31 years people have migrated to Jacksonport for the plunge, and Sunday many were making their first plunge.

“Last night I dipped my toes in the water just to check, but, I don’t know, I just want to do it. It’s something new, so, I’m like ‘let’s try it,’” said Haiti’s David Tilias.

“It’s just a great way to start the new year off with something so hard, so it’s amazing,” said Mandy Manning of Iowa.

There was some anxiousness ahead of the plunge.

“We swim here in the summer and it’s cold. I can’t imagine how it is right now,” said Elena Fassbender of Kaukauna.

She and her sister were ready to jump in.

“I really want to get into the water – I just want to experience the coldness,” said Nina Dmitrieva.

The Jarosh family started the plunge back in the eighties, but Sunday was a milestone of sort – three generations hitting the water for the first time.

“It’s 31 years of jumping but the first year with my girls so I think it’s going to be my favorite,” said J.R.

“I retired two years ago because I already gone in 21 different years and I thought I didn’t need to do it anymore, but when I heard the twins were going in, I decided I’d pull a Brett Favre and come out of retirement,” said Grandpa Joe Jarosh.