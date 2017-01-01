New Year’s baby delivered in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A lucky couple will now always be able to say their baby was the first baby born in Green Bay in 2017.

At 2:26 a.m., Cody Haldiman was born at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, weighing in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

His mother says she knew around 11:30 Saturday night she’d have a shot at giving birth to Green Bay’s New Year’s baby.

Tiffany Haldiman says she’s thankful for her family and nurses, and says to finally have him is more surreal than she ever imagined.

“Just to take him home and have him out and have all the help that we’ve gotten, it’s just awesome,” she said.

Tiffany says her New Year’s resolution is to figure out parenting.

She adds that they already have Packers clothes for Cody.