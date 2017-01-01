Packers: About 8,000 tickets available for playoff game

A pep rally in downtown Titletown is planned Friday afternoon

Published:
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with fans during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers will host a wildcard playoff game at Lambeau Field next Sunday.

The 4th-ranked Packers will host the 5th-ranked New York Giants. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m. Central Time.

The Packers say about 8,000 tickets are still available that season ticket holders chose not to purchase. They’re being sold online at www.packers.com/tickets/single_game_tickets (click on the Ticketmaster link) for $118 to $145.

On the Friday before the game, Downtown Green Bay Inc. says a pep rally will be held at the Packers Heritage Trail Monument at the corner of N. Washington and Cherry streets, at 3:30 in the afternoon. Frank Hermans will emcee.

