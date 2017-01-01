Runners start a new New Year’s Resolution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Runners across the area wasted no time starting off their New Year’s resolutions, partaking in the first “Your Resolution Mile” in Green Bay.

“We are hoping that folks will start their fitness journeys today. First mile, 2017,” race director Toni Jaeckels said.

Just over 300 people came out to start their new year on the right (or left) foot with the one-mile walk/run. It’s also a way to celebrate fitness resolutions.

“Anybody can conquer a mile. I mean, a mile is so easy and so attainable, whether you walk it or you run it, that we just wanted to be able to be there for that particular audience,” Jaeckels said.

Contestants braved chilly temperatures and found unique ways to stay upbeat and warm.

“It’s the first of the year and a good way to start. And we just love running in races together, so we always get excited to do that. Because we’re both moms, so we don’t get a lot of time together,” Lindsay Gallino of Green Bay said.

For some, the best part of Sunday’s race was crossing the finish line and being able to go inside and have some hot soup and a cold beer.

“One of my resolutions is to drink less beer, but it’s not working out so well so far,” Bill Read of Ashwaubenon admitted.

Read and his wife Joanne walked the mile together.

Others were eager to get the fastest time possible.

“It’s only one mile, so it’s not a lot of work. It’s just fun to do the mile. The first mile, the revolutionary mile,” Aidan Buirch of De Pere said.