Sheboygan Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Sheboygan, Wis. (WBAY) – Sheboygan Police is looking for a suspect accused of robbing a gas station on Union Avenue Saturday night.

Officials say the suspect walked into the store, displayed a knife and demanded money from the employee at the cash register. The employee allowed the man to take money and the suspect then fled the area.

No one was hurt but The Sheboygan Police is asking the community to take a look at the photo (above) to help them identify the suspect. If you have any information you are asked to give them a call at (920) 459-3333.