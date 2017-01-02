3 people arrested in pipeline protest at Vikings stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police have arrested a third suspect after opponents to the Dakota Access pipeline hung a banner from the roof of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The 27-year-old woman is accused of obstructing legal process. Police haven’t released details of her role in the incident Sunday afternoon.

Two other people accused of sneaking onto a truss in the roof and rappelling down to unfurl the banner have been arrested for trespass. Formal charges are pending.

The game wasn’t interrupted, but eight rows of fans seated below the banner were cleared as a precaution.

The Dakota Access pipeline would carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois. Opponents fear it could harm the environment and American Indian artifacts. The pipeline developer disputes that.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Three arrested after pipeline protesters rappel from stadium roof to hang banner during Vikings-Bears game https://t.co/idXMMAKHcw pic.twitter.com/mGMwC3S4tg — ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2017