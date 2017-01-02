Fans celebrate Badgers win in Cotton Bowl

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – There was plenty to cheer about at the Bad Badger Sports Bar in downtown Appleton Monday afternoon, where fans gathered to watch the Cotton Bowl and the Badgers pull out a win over previously undefeated Western Michigan.

Dave Salvo of Freedom said, “Badgers, yeah, I knew they were having a good game, good season, loved them, wanted to see them win, and they came out and pulled it off.”

Another fan, Miranda Streckenbach of Green Bay, added, “We’re so excited. The Badgers are amazing. It’s just really great to see them have an amazing season and just come out with a win in the Cotton Bowl.”

Wisconsin bested the WMU Broncos 24-16.

Fans say the Badgers once again showed why they’re among the best in college football — displaying dominance throughout the game, according to Rashaun Mitchell, who watched inside the sports bar dedicated to the Wisconsin team.

“Honestly I like the defense. I’m a football player myself. So, Wisconsin defense was on point this game, offense was high-powered. Actually set them up,” said Mitchell.

Nathan Boelter of Freedom said, “It’s just great to see them end the season on a high note. They played good all year, kind of struggled in the big ten championship game. It was a little downer when they took out the big lead like that, but great to see them finish on a high note again.”

Not only is this a big win for the Badgers, but many of these fans were also celebrating a Packers victory Sunday night clinching the NFC North.

Overall it’s a big day for Wisconsin football.

Gail Wians of Appleton said, “Big thing next week now, to come in for the Packers, so big day for today. It’s awesome. It’s fun being a Wisconsin fan.”