Longtime bowling alley in Waukesha heavily damaged by fire

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a longtime bowling alley in Waukesha.

The blaze at Fracaro’s Lanes broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. More than a dozen agencies responded to help fight the fire.

No one was hurt. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The business was started as a tavern in 1933. Bowling lanes were added seven years later.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)