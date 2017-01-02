Man arrested on suspicion of 11th OWI in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on suspicion of his 11th drunk driving offense after a crash in Appleton Sunday evening.

The Appleton Police Department says it happened about 8 p.m. in the 100 block of S State Street.

Investigators learned a truck had backed into another vehicle in a parking lot and had driven away from the scene. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, returned to the same parking spot and tried to leave on foot.

Bystanders stopped the woman and held her there until police arrived.

As police were speaking with the woman, a witness alerted officers to someone who was trying to leave in her truck. The man drove past the officers, who tried to flag him down.

An officer got into a squad and stopped the truck near the 500 block of S State Street.

Police conducted field sobriety tests on both the man and the woman.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Steve A. Johnson of Fond du Lac, was arrested for 11th offense OWI. Police say he had a valid driver’s license.

The woman, who was not identified, was cited for 2nd offense OWI and Unsafe Backing and Operating after Revocation. Police say she was released to a family member.