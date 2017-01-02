National Weather Service’s Top 10 Wisconsin weather events of 2016

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – National Weather Service offices in Green Bay, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Duluth and Minneapolis reviewed the weather events of the past year and chose the 10 that had the greatest impact on us. They’re presented here chronologically. You can read more details about each event from the NWS by clicking here (PDF format).

February 2: Groundhog’s Day Winter Storm

Eleven inches of snow fell over western Wisconsin, blown by wind gusts around 35 miles per hour, creating whiteouts. Thunder was reported, also.

A snowstorm in late March dropped as much as 13 inches of snow in Langlade County, and 6 to 10 inches in Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

A hard freeze in mid-May, as many fruits were blossoming, caused extensive crop damage in western and southern Wisconsin. A natural disaster was declared in 10 counties.

In less than 90 minutes, three tornadoes struck Buffalo and Vernon counties on the night of July 5 with winds of 80 to 105 mph. The first two tornadoes dissipated after half a mile. The last tornado was the weakest but stayed on the ground for one-and-a-half miles.

Repeated thunderstorms saturated the ground and caused extensive flooding, washing out roads and bridges. Eight counties were declared disaster areas.

Powerful winds of 60 miles per hour or greater knocked out power for thousands of people. People described the sky getting dark and the wind picking up then branches started falling.

For many in southern Wisconsin it felt like 100 to 115 degrees.

West-central Wisconsin was hit hardest by thunderstorms this time, damaging state highways, bridges and culverts.

Western Wisconsin suffers again with days of heavy rainfall, damaging crops, homes and businesses. President Obama declares 10 counties a disaster area.

Average temperatures were above the norm all three months — and November was 6 to 10 degrees warmer than normal. When did your leaves fall? The area didn’t get its first significant snowfall until Dec. 4, though it still took drivers by surprise.