NFC North Champion Packers in their own words

DETROIT, Mich. (WBAY) – In November, the Green Bay Packers were 4-and-6, struggling to gel as a team, losers of four in a row. That’s when quarterback Aaron Rodgers said something prophetic: “I feel like we can run the table.”

Today, Rodgers and his team are NFC North Champions with a Super Bowl in their sights. Winners of six in a row, the Green and Gold stole the division from the Detroit Lions with a 31-24 victory in Motown.

The quest to “run the table” returns to Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Packers will host the New York Giants in a Wild Card game scheduled for 3:40 p.m.

Here’s what the team had to say after they defeated the Lions Sunday:

Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback: That’s what you have to do sometimes as a leader. You have to exude confidence even in a situation where it seems to the outside world like confidence should’t exist. That is kind of what I did. I believe in myself and my abilities. But I also believe in this team. Mike stayed the path. And when the storm was upon us, upon him about his job and job security, about myself and my leadership, and about our teammates and the way we respond to a four game losing streak, we stuck together, and I think that says a lot about the kind of people that we have.

Mike McCarthy, Packers Head Coach: There was never any reason not to believe that we were going to be here today. This team has, they’re different. This team has an energy, has an edge, has a confidence. We never lost sight of where we wanted to go, and these guys with their work ethic, and everything they needed to do, they just kept plowing ahead.

Clay Matthews, Packers linebacker: We are not shying away from our expectations. That’s obviously not only to make the playoffs, but to get back to where we want to go. It feels good, but we feel like we deserve to be here. The great thing is we are playing like we deserve to be here, and that’s most important.

Jordy Nelson, Packers wide receiver: Winning the North is one of our goals. It is one of the two goals we set is win the north and win the Super Bowl. That’s what we want, we want a home playoff game and that’s what we get. And it is always fun to get in the playoffs. That’s what you set out to do.

Ty Montgomery, Packers running back: A lot of resiliency, a lot of fight, we stuck together. I don’t think too many people thought we could pull this off, but we did. We got a special group and I’m proud to be part of it.

Mike Daniels, Packers defensive tackle: It just took us coming together as team, believing in one another, and doing what we know how to do, and that’s playing good sound football. I have nothing but confidence in my teammates. We can get things done.

The Packers certainly are playing sound football. The team has scored 30 or more points in four straight games. In that span, they forced 13 takeaways without giving the ball away once.

"Anything can happen when you get in the playoffs. We know that and we did that." – @AaronRodgers12 @WBAY pic.twitter.com/jjL3JYFIV6 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 2, 2017

Difference between now and 4-6. "You expect to win. And when you expect to win it's exciting." –@AaronRodgers12 (2x and possibly 3x MVP) — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 2, 2017